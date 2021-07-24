SC judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa, wife test positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his wife Sarina Isa have tested positive for COVID-19, ARY NEWS reported.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has confirmed it in a handout issued on Saturday by the deputy registrar of the apex court.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his wife Sarina Isa have quarantined themselves at their home.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed has also undergone COVID tests previously, however, he had tested negative for the virus every time.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed and his family have tested negative on April 14 after they underwent coronavirus tests in wake of precautionary measures taken after one of the Supreme Court’s naib-qasid tested positive for the infection.