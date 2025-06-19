Justin Baldoni allowed to obtain Blake Lively, Taylor Swift messages

A US court has allowed actor-filmmaker Justin Baldoni to obtain Blake Lively’s communication with Taylor Swift about ‘It Ends With Us.’

Judge Lewis Liman’s ruling comes days after the Hollywood actress moved the court to block Baldoni from obtaining her messages with the US pop star.

In the petition, lawyers for Blake Lively argued that Justin Baldoni’s legal team was involving Taylor Swift as part of a public relations strategy.

However, Judge Liman has ruled that communication between the two about ‘It Ends With Us’ could be of importance to the case between the former co-stars.

“A motion or request may be, and in this case often has been, both a legitimate litigation tactic and an attempt to manoeuvre in the broader court of public opinion,” the judge wrote in his ruling.

It is worth noting here that the lawyers for Justin Baldoni had subpoenaed Taylor Swift, only to drop it later.

Following their withdrawal, Blake Lively moved the court to shut the door on discovery related to Taylor Swift.

However, Judge Lewis Liman ruled that the Hollywood actress’s communication with the pop star was relevant as they discussed the working environment at the ‘It Ends With Us’ set.

“Given that Lively has represented that Swift had knowledge of complaints or discussions about the working environment on the film, among other issues, the requests for messages with Swift regarding the film and this action are reasonably tailored to discover information that would prove or disprove Lively’s harassment and retaliation claims,” the judge wrote.