Justin Baldoni faces major setback after Blake Lively lawsuit

Hollywood actor Justin Baldoni faced a major career setback soon after his ‘It Ends with US’ costar Blake Lively filed a sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit against him.

Baldoni, who starred as the male lead while also directing the hit film, has been dropped by his talent agency WME, Variety reported, quoting sources.

As per sources, the decision was taken owing to the seriousness of Blake Lively’s lawsuit against the ‘It Ends with Us’ director.

It is worth noting here that WME, a talent agency, represented both Hollywood actors as they co-starred in the hit film.

The development came days after Blake Lively filed a lawsuit, accusing Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment and a smear campaign.

In her lawsuit, Blake Lively shared the alleged chat between Justin Baldoni with PR executive Jennifer Abel and crisis management expert Melissa Nathan in which they planned a smear campaign similar to the one against Hailey Bieber.

As per a report by PEOPLE, the ‘It Ends With Us’ director allegedly shared a screenshot of an X post about Hailey which read: “Hailey Bieber’s history of bullying many women.”

In the court filing, the Hollywood actress alleged that Justin Baldoni attempted to tarnish her image after she called up a meeting in which she brought along her actor husband, Ryan Reynolds, to address “repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behaviour” by her director and a producer on the set of ‘It Ends With Us.’

Meanwhile, Justin Baldoni’s legal team denied the allegations, terming them “categorically false.”

In a statement to BBC, the ‘It Ends With Us’ director’s team said they hired a crisis manager because Blake Lively had threatened to derail the film unless her demands were met.