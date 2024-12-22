Blake Lively levels serious allegations against costar Justin Baldoni

Hollywood star Blake Lively has levelled bombshell allegations against her ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and a smear campaign.

According to US media outlets, the actress has filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, who also directed the film besides starring as the male lead in the hit movie.

In her lawsuit, Blake Lively shared the alleged chat between Justin Baldoni with PR executive Jennifer Abel and crisis management expert Melissa Nathan in which they planned a smear campaign similar to the one against Hailey Bieber.

As per a report by PEOPLE, the ‘It Ends With Us’ director allegedly shared a screenshot of an X post about Hailey which read: “Hailey Bieber’s history of bullying many women.”

In the court filing, the Hollywood actress alleged that Justin Baldoni attempted to tarnish her image after she called up a meeting in which she brought along her actor husband, Ryan Reynolds, to address “repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behaviour” by her director and a producer on the set of ‘It Ends With Us.’

As per Blake Lively, her team forwarded a list of demands allegedly accepted by the studio.

The demands included, “no more personal, physical touching of, or sexual comments by, Mr. Baldoni or Mr. Heath to be tolerated by [Blake Lively] and/or any of her employees, as well as any female cast or crew without their express consent.”

Meanwhile, Justin Baldoni’s legal team denied the allegations, terming them “categorically false.”

In a statement to BBC, the ‘It Ends With Us’ director’s team said they hired a crisis manager because Blake Lively had threatened to derail the film unless her demands were met.