Justin Baldoni launches website to address Blake Lively dispute

Hollywood actor-director Justin Baldoni has launched a website to share details about his dispute with his ‘It Ends With Us’ costar Blake Lively.

The launching of the website comes as the two stars are set to battle out their dispute in the courts.

According to US media outlets, Justin Baldoni’s website ‘thelawsuitinfo.com’ went live on February 1 with an aim to counter the Hollywood actress’s claims in the New York Times story and her court filings.

Reports said that the ‘It Ends With Us’ director shared two documents to the website to refute the claims made by Blake Lively.

The first document, a PDF file, is titled ‘Amended Complaint’ and shares details about Justin Baldoni’s grievances against Lively.

The other document, titled ‘Timeline of Relevant Events’ reveals their interactions dating back to January 2019 when Baldoni first approached author Colleen Hoover to adapt the book ‘It Ends With Us’ into a film.

Justin Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman announced plans to launch the website in January as he resolved to present all correspondence and relevant videos.

The website also features email and text exchanges between Baldoni and Blake Lively along with set footage from ‘It Ends With Us.’

According to US media outlets, the Hollywood actress and her actor-husband Ryan Reynolds attempted to block the website’s launch, however, they failed in their efforts and the site went live without any trouble.

Meanwhile, Blake Lively’s lawyers dubbed the website as an attempt to silence and intimidate her.