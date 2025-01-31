Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds seek to dismiss Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit

Star Hollywood couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have announced their intention to seek the dismissal of Justin Baldoni’s defamation lawsuit.

According to US media outlets, the ‘It Ends With Us’ star and her husband were asked by a US federal judge about their intention as to how the lawsuit will go forward.

The Hollywood couple’s legal team filed the notice after Judge Lewis Liman’s order to set out how the case will move forward.

“The Lively-Reynolds Parties intend to move to dismiss Plaintiffs’ complaint,” their attorney told the court.

It is worth noting here that attorneys for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold and ‘It Ends With Us’ director Justin Baldoni are set to appear before the court on February 3.

The legal dispute between the two sides stems from their time during the production of their hit film ‘It Ends With Us’ in 2024.

Blake Lively has accused costar and the film’s director Justin Baldoni of sexually harassing her and a smear campaign to tarnish her image.

In his counterclaim, the Hollywood actor-director alleged that Lively defamed him by taking text messages out of context and mischaracterising their interactions.

He also accused Lively and Ryan Reynolds of pressurising talent agency WME to drop him as a client.

Earlier this month, the US judge said that he expected to schedule a trial for March 2026.

The court will combine Blake Lively’s case with Baldoni’s counterclaim, in which he is seeking $400 million in damages.

Baldoni has also filed a $250 million counter-lawsuit against the New York Times, for backing Lively’s sexual harassment allegations story.