Justin Baldoni’s lawyer reacts to Blake Lively’s plan to testify

Web Desk
A day after Blake Lively’s lawyer confirmed she would testify in court in her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, his lawyer suggested that her testimony be livestreamed.

Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni last year, accusing him of sexual harassment and a smear campaign during the production of ‘It Ends With Us.’

In response, the Hollywood actor-director sued the actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for attempting to “destroy” his reputation and career.

Bryan Freedman, a lawyer to Justin Baldoni, has suggested that Blake Lively’s testimony be live-streamed in Madison Square Garden.

“If Blake Lively is really serious about testifying for the world to see, let’s live stream it in Madison Square Garden and give the money to the domestic violence survivors,” he said in an interview with a US media outlet.

While Freedman confirmed that Justin Baldoni will testify in the trial, it will not be broadcast.

“She [Blake Lively] has been testifying since the moment she auditioned for this part. If she is suddenly now willing to sit for a deposition, I am available,” he added.

Earlier, the ‘It Ends With Us’ star’s lawyer, Mike Gottlieb, revealed that she will testify in court.

“The ultimate moment for a plaintiff’s story to be told is at trial. We expect that to be the case here [with Blake Lively]. So we would, of course, expect her to be a witness at her trial. Of course, she’s going to testify,” he said.

