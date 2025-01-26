Justin Baldoni’s mother breaks silence amid Blake Lively legal dispute

Hollywood actor-director Justin Baldoni’s mother Sharon has broken her silence amid her son’s legal dispute with his ‘It Ends with Us’ costar Blake Lively.

Sharon took to Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to her son on his birthday.

In her message, Justin Baldoni’s mother emphasised the importance of ‘justice and truth’ amid the accusations levelled by Blake Lively against him.

“Happy Birthday Justin ~ remembering a wonderful moment after the final ending of ‘Jane The Virgin,’” she wrote while sharing photos with the ‘It Ends with Us’ director.

“[It was] a moment where joy and love permeated the set, where friendships and family were born and kindness and integrity permeated the hearts of all the actors and crew, where sadness only entered because it was the final scene of a wonderful journey ~ and the beginning of the rest of our lives,” Sharon wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Baldoni (@sharonsbaldoni)

While reflecting on the finale of the 2019 series, Sharon mentioned the highs and lows as being part of life.

“Life has its moments and also its surprises — as you keep your integrity through it all justice and truth will shine today and into eternity. I love you more than you will ever know! Happy Birthday, my beautiful boy! May God continue to bless you in truth,” she wrote.

This was her post mentioning Justin Baldoni who is facing accusations of sexual harassment and a smear campaign against his ‘It Ends with Us’ costar Blake Lively.

The Hollywood actress has filed a lawsuit against the actor-director, accusing him of harassing her on the ‘It Ends with Us’ sets.