Justin Baldoni’s wife shares first post since Blake Lively lawsuit

Hollywood actor-director Justin Baldoni’s wife Emily has shared her first post since actress Blake Lively filed a lawsuit claiming sexual harassment against her husband.

Lively broke the internet last year when she filed a complaint against her ‘It Ends with Us’ costar and director Baldoni, alleging that he harrased her on the sets and launched a smear campaign to tarnish her image.

Justin Baldoni later sued the New York Times over publishing Blake Lively’s account of events without the need to corroborate the claims.

However, the Hollywood actress doubled down on her claims and filed a lawsuit against the ‘It Ends with Us’ director, accusing him of sexual harassment.

In court documents, Blake Lively also mentioned Emily, Baldoni’s wife, as she claimed that her costar showed her a video of his wife giving birth to one of their children.

Emily remained tight-lipped as the dispute intensified with Justin Baldoni suing the Hollywood actress on claims of civil extortion, defamation, false light invasion of privacy, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, among others.

However, she has now broken her silence as she shared a heartfelt post on Instagram to wish her husband a happy birthday.

Emily shared a photo of the couple kissing in front of a beach backdrop.

“Happy birthday my love. Celebrating the man, husband, and father that you are. I’d choose you again and again,” she wrote in the caption of her post, seemingly extending her support to the ‘It Ends with US’ star.