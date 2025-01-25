Ryan Reynolds named the ‘true villain’ in Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni drama

Hollywood A-lister and husband of Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds dubbed the ‘tue villain’ of her entire feud with ‘It Ends With Us’ director and co-star Justin Baldoni.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Amidst the ongoing high-profile legal drama between ‘It Ends With Us’ co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, American commentator and conservative activist Candace Owens shared her two cents on the fiasco, accusing the former’s husband Ryan Reynolds of orchestrating the entire drama, after his visit on the film’s set.

In her series of Instagram stories earlier this week, Owens began to share, “Yesterday I received a tip from someone who allegedly worked on the set of It Ends With Us.”

“Lately everyone is bashing Blake Lively, but apparently the true villain in this saga is … Ryan Reynolds,” she continued to claim. Owens explained, “This person claims (and I cannot verify) that the production assistants then overheard Ryan and Blake having an argument in her trailer.”

Quoting the insider, she also claimed that Reynolds then approached their talent agency WME, demanding they drop Baldoni from their roster, which was eventually done.

“Here’s what I think likely happened. My opinion. Ryan Reynolds is grossly insecure. This, in part, motivated by the fact that he dates and married women who are almost a decade younger than him,” Owens noted, with the past references of Scarlett Johansson, the ex-wife of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ actor, who once revealed that his jealousy was one of the main factors behind their split.

“Final thoughts: I think Ryan Reynolds is unhinged. I think Blake was fine with everything in the movie she signed on for (hence not requesting an intimacy coordinator), and then all that changed the day her husband showed up to set and allegedly blew a fuse,” Owens concluded.

Notably, it all began last year when Lively first sued ‘It Ends With Us’ director Baldoni in the California Civil Rights Commission, accusing him of sexual harassment and a smear campaign.