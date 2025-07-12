Justin Bieber addresses marriage with Hailey in new song

US pop sensation Justin Bieber is opening up about his marriage with Hailey Bieber in a song from his latest album, ‘Swag.’

A day earlier, the 31-year-old dropped his seventh studio album, titled ‘Swag,’ amid reports about his financial struggles and marital issues.

The 21-track seventh studio album of the ‘Peaches’ hitmaker, a follow-up to his previous album, ‘Justice’, as well as his second extended play, ‘Freedom’, features fellow artists including Gunna, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, Lil B, Druski, Dijon, Eddie Benjamin, and Marvin Winans.

In the new song ‘Walking Away,’ Justin Bieber seemed to have addressed the struggles in his marriage to Hailey Bieber, 28.

“So tell me why you’re throwing stones at my back / You know I’m defenseless,” he sings in the latest number.

Bieber adds, “And, girl, we better stop before we say some s–t / We’ve been testing our patience. I think we better off if we just take a break / And remember what grace is.”

Erstwhile in the song, the 31-year-old singer-songwriter asserts that he remains committed to his marriage to Hailey Bieber.

“Baby, I ain’t walking away / You were my diamond / Gave you a ring / I made you a promise. I told you I’d change / It’s just human nature / These growing pains / And baby, I ain’t walking away,” Justin Bieber sings in ‘Walking Away.’

He adds, “I know we have this moment to face / Baby, I ain’t walking away.”

It is to be noted here that the pop star also shared pictures of his 11-month-old son joining him at a music studio while working on the same album.

Justin and Hailey, who tied the knot in 2018, have reportedly been going through troubles in their marriage.

The two are parents to a child, son Jack, who was born in August 2024.