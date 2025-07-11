Justin Bieber releases new album, titled ‘Swag’

Amid the personal struggles and financial woes, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has released his seventh studio album, titled ‘Swag’.

Amid the reports of ongoing financial struggles and familial issues, along with long-standing conjecture of divorce from wife Hailey Baldwin, singer Justin Bieber released some new music on Friday; his first full-length album in at least four years, called ‘Swag’.

The 21-track seventh studio album of the ‘Peaches’ hitmaker, which serves as the follow-up to his previous album, ‘Justice’, as well as his second extended play, ‘Freedom’, features fellow artists including Gunna, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, Lil B, Druski, Dijon, Eddie Benjamin, and Marvin Winans.

In a run-up to the much-awaited release, fans across the world noticed the billboards of ‘Swag’ appear at several locations in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Iceland, all of which were reposted by Bieber on his Instagram handle on Thursday, followed by a video post of Manhattan’s Times Square, displaying the album tracklist.

Earlier, the pop star also shared pictures of his 11-month-old son joining him at a music studio while working on the same album.

For the unversed, Jack Blues is the only child of Justin Bieber and his supermodel-turned-beauty-mogul wife, Hailey Baldwin.

