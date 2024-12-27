Justin and Hailey Bieber to have a second child soon?

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber and his supermodel wife, Hailey Baldwin’s plans for baby no. 2 have been revealed.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

As disclosed by a source close to the celebrity couple, new parents Justin and Hailey Bieber are in no rush to expand their family as of now, despite their willingness to have more kids.

Speaking to a foreign-based celebrity celebrity magazine, an insider said, “Hailey feels incredibly blessed to be celebrating her first Christmas as a mom.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

“When Justin asked Hailey what she wanted for Christmas this year, she really couldn’t think of anything because she has everything she could ever want,” the person divulged.

However, the source mentioned that Justin and Hailey are ‘still adjusting to life as parents of a newborn’ and taking ‘every day as a learning experience’. “They have discussed having more kids, but for right now, they’re happy with where things are at,” they shared.

“Hailey has seen a whole different side to Justin since becoming a father and she’s more in love with him than ever. They couldn’t be happier,” concluded the insider.

It is pertinent to note here that Justin Bieber, 30, and Hailey Baldwin, 28, got married at a courthouse wedding in 2018 before tying the knot again in front of family and friends the following year.

Also Read: Justin Bieber’s reaction to ex Selena Gomez’s engagement revealed!

The celebrity couple announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy, in August this year. The ‘Peaches’ hitmaker and the Rhode founder have named their son Jack Blues Bieber.