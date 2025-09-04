Justin Bieber announces ‘Swag II’ release date

Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber announced the surprise release of his ‘Swag II’ album on Thursday, his second in the ongoing year.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Baby’ singer announced that he will be releasing the album at midnight tonight.

“swag II tonight at midnight,” the singer wrote in the caption of his post.

Bieber began hinting at ‘Swag II’ a day earlier when he shared posts, showcasing the album artwork, along with billboards advertising the project.

The upcoming album will be his eighth and follows ‘Swag,’ which he launched on July 11.

It will be the first time Justin Bieber has released two albums in the same calendar year.

The previous album received a good reception, with 163,000 overall units sold.

His former manager, Scooter Braun, heaped praise on ‘Swag,’ saying that it was ‘the most authentically Justin Bieber album to date.’

“Been having a beautiful start to the weekend and been getting a lot of texts about how I feel about Justin’s new album.. so I will just leave this here.. This is without a doubt, the most authentically Justin Bieber album to date. It’s beautiful, raw, and truly him. And that matters,” he wrote in his Instagram Story at the time.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber has not revealed any details about a track list or producers for his upcoming ‘Swag II’ album.