Justin Bieber shares sweet father-son moment with son Jack Blues

Justin Bieber has delighted fans by sharing a series of tender moments with his 11-month-old son, Jack Blues, the son he has with Hailey Bieber.

The 31-year-old pop star posted three photos on social media on 9 August, showing himself enjoying quiet time with Jack Blues, who will celebrate his first birthday on 22 August.

In the first photo, Justin Bieber looks into the camera as the small feet of Jack Blues peek into the frame.

The following images capture touching scenes of the singer holding his son close and kissing the back of his head, keeping the child’s face out of view.

While Hailey Bieber does not appear in the new photos, she features alongside her husband and Jack Blues in the music video for Justin Bieber’s latest song Yukon, released on 5 August.

Filmed in Spain and Italy, the video shows the family enjoying time on a yacht, creating warm and intimate moments.

Last month, Justin Bieber also brought Jack Blues to the recording studio during work on his new album Swag, which was released on 11 July and debuted at number two on the Billboard 200.

Hailey Bieber has appeared in several of her husband’s music videos before, but Yukon marks the first official music video appearance for Jack Blues.

Through these posts and projects, Justin Bieber continues to give fans a rare and heartwarming glimpse, showing the special bond he shares with Jack Blues and Hailey Bieber.

Earlier, US singer-songwriter Justin Bieber dropped heartfelt photos with wife Hailey and son Jack, days after releasing his new album ‘Swag.’

The 31-year-old dropped his seventh studio album on July 11, which includes a total of 21 tracks.

‘Swag’ serves as a follow-up to his previous album, ‘Justice’, as well as his second extended play, ‘Freedom’, and features fellow artists including Gunna, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, Lil B, Druski, Dijon, Eddie Benjamin, and Marvin Winans.

Soon after the release of the album, Justin Bieber flew to Italy with his wife, Hailey and son Jack Blues on a family vacation.

The ‘Swag’ musician dropped several photos from his family vacation, including a picture where he is seen on a beach beside Jack Blues.