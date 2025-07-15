Justin Bieber drops snaps from Italian vacation after ‘Swag’ album

web analytics
US singer-songwriter Justin Bieber dropped heartfelt photos with wife Hailey and son Jack Blues, days after releasing his new album ‘Swag.’

The 31-year-old dropped his seventh studio album on July 11, which includes a total of 21 tracks.

‘Swag’ serves as a follow-up to his previous album, ‘Justice’, as well as his second extended play, ‘Freedom’, and features fellow artists including Gunna, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, Lil B, Druski, Dijon, Eddie Benjamin, and Marvin Winans.

Soon after the release of the album, Justin Bieber flew to Italy with his wife, Hailey and son Jack Blues on a family vacation.

The ‘Swag’ musician dropped several photos from his family vacation, including a picture where he is seen on a beach beside Jack Blues.

Other photos included that of ocean-side views, pasta and a romantic boat outing with wife Hailey Baldwin.

As the family enjoyed their vacation in Italy, PEOPLE reported that the couple was in the country to celebrate Bieber’s ‘Swag’ album.

“This album is a huge milestone for Justin in so many ways,” the publication quoted a source as saying.

“It’s the first solo album he’s released since becoming a father, and it’s the first time he’s produced sound that’s all his own. He was so excited for everyone to listen to his new music,” as per the source.

Days earlier, Scooter Braun, who discovered Bieber in 2008, called the album “the most authentically Justin Bieber album to date.”

“Been having a beautiful start to the weekend and been getting a lot of texts about how I feel about Justin’s new album.. so I will just leave this here.. This is without a doubt, the most authentically Justin Bieber album to date. It’s beautiful, raw, and truly him. And that matters,” he wrote in his Instagram Story earlier this week.

