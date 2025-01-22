Justin Bieber breaks silence after unfollowing wife Hailey

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber speaks up hours after unfollowing his supermodel wife Hailey Baldwin on the social site Instagram.

Hours after reigniting the rumours of their split as Justin Bieber unfollowed his wife, beauty mogul Hailey Baldwin on Instagram on Tuesday, the singer denied doing so.

Bieber offered a clarification in a now-deleted story on the Gram, and wrote, “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S**t is getting suss out here.” Besides his wife, the ‘Peaches’ hitmaker’s handle had reportedly unfollowed the accounts of his former mentor Usher, his managers Scooter Braun and Allison Kaye, and his father-in-law, Stephen Baldwin as well in this hacking attempt.

Notably, this is not the first time that Justin Bieber, 30, and Hailey Baldwin, 28, who got married in 2018, have sparked divorce speculation. Addressing the same earlier, the Rhode founder confessed that as much as she would show that everything didn’t bother her, it ‘hurts’.

“I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realise that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less,” the celebrity wife admitted. “It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy.”

Amid the long-standing rumours of their troubled marriage, the couple renewed their vows last May and announced that they are expecting their first child together. The couple welcomed a baby boy in August, whom they named Jack Blues Bieber.

