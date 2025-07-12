Scooter Braun shares his take on Justin Bieber’s ‘Swag’ album

Scooter Braun, who discovered Justin Bieber in 2008 after his YouTube videos, reacted to the singer’s latest album, ‘Swag’, on Saturday.

A day earlier, the 31-year-old dropped his seventh studio album, a follow-up to his previous album, ‘Justice’, as well as his second extended play, ‘Freedom’, featuring fellow artists including Gunna, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, Lil B, Druski, Dijon, Eddie Benjamin, and Marvin Winans.

The singer shares insights into a range of subjects, including his relationship with his wife, Haley Bieber, and mental health issues, among others, in the album.

Scooter Braun, who was Justin Bieber‘s first-ever manager, has reacted to ‘Swag,’ a day after its release.

“Been having a beautiful start to the weekend and been getting a lot of texts about how I feel about Justin’s new album.. so I will just leave this here.. This is without a doubt, the most authentically Justin Bieber album to date. It’s beautiful, raw, and truly him. And that matters,” he wrote in his Instagram Story.

Scooter Braun continued, “I’ve had the privilege of witnessing his growth for almost two decades. Along every journey, there comes a time when an artist fully steps into their own — and that’s what he’s done here. He’s poured his soul into this project, and you can feel it in every single run.”

Braun picked ‘Daisies’ as his favourite track from ‘Swag’, saying that the singer’s tone is the “best in the world.”

It is worth noting here that Braun discovered the now 31-year-old Canadian singer in 2008 when he was just 13 years old.

They parted ways in 2022 after a 15-year collaboration due to some financial disputes.

Scooter Braun was among those Justin Bieber unfollowed on social media in January this year.