Justin Bieber explodes at paparazzi in a heated rant

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber lost his cool as he confronted paparazzi in an explosive rant outside a California club.

Amid the reports of ongoing financial struggles and familial issues, along with long-standing conjecture of divorce from wife Hailey Baldwin, singer Justin Bieber, who has been under intense media scrutiny these days, lost his cool once again, at shutterbugs, who recorded him, while leaving Soho House in Malibu, California, on Thursday night.

Bieber got into a fiery 11-minute exchange, slamming the invasive paparazzi culture, as he demanded they give him space and respect.

The clip, doing the rounds on social media, sees a visibly annoyed ‘Peaches’ hitmaker ask the paparazzo to leave him alone, before he launched his expletive-laced rant, while continuing to be filmed.

“Not me today bro. How do you think it’s going with you in my f****** face? Get out of my f****** face. Stop asking me how it’s going. Get out of here,” he blasted.

“I’m a real man with a real family… And you’re really in front of my face,” shouted Bieber, who is married to supermodel turned beauty mogul Hailey Baldwin and shares a son, Jack Blues, with her.

He pointed out how the photographers were on his ‘private property’ in front of his car and urged them to respect his boundaries. “Because I’m not to be f***ked with by any of you. Stop that s**t. You don’t get to talk to me today.”

Justin Bieber presses paparazzi for filming him at the beach “It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business… I’m a human fckin being standing around my car AT THE BEACH. Idk who the fck is paying to provoke me, but I’m not the f*cking one.”pic.twitter.com/19bclfEJT1 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) June 14, 2025

“I don’t know you. You don’t go to people you don’t know and say s*** out of nowhere with a camera in their face. It doesn’t matter if I’m a celebrity or not. It doesn’t matter if I’m a public figure. You’ll take this video out of context like you always do. You think I’m an idiot, bro,” he slammed. “Not tonight. I love my evenings, I love my wife, I love my family and you provoke me, and it’s sad. I don’t know who the f*** is paying you to provoke me, but I’m not the f***ing one. I’m demanding respect. You confuse my anger with disrespect. It’s anger because you’re disrespecting me. You don’t get to disrespect me and get away with it.”

