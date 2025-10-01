Justin Bieber ignores trolls amid ex Selena Gomez's wedding

Popular Canadian singer Justin Bieber has quietly endured the drama around his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez’s wedding with Benny Blanco.

The 31-year-old Canadian singer was brutally trolled online following Gomez’s marriage but he remained unaffected.

On the other hand, in order to pay tribute to wifey, the Baby crooner took to Instagram to share Hailey’s racy image modeling for her brand Rhode, captioning it, “Happy anniversary, bb.”

To the uninformed, the 2018 married duo is commemorating their seventh marriage anniversary this ongoing year.

The act quickly dragged the fans’ attention as they rushed to the comment sections to praise the pop icon.

“THIS MAN LOVES HIS WIFE NO MATTER WHAT ANYONE SAYS!!!” a netizen observed online.

“Wishing y’all a lifetime of joy, love, and blessings!” another dying heart follower wrote for the sweethearts.

Moreover, many believed that the photo and song “Hot Legs” were not “appropriate,” inundating the comment section with Selena’s gifs to mock Justin.

Read More: Justin Bieber posts family vacation photos from Palm Springs

“You could have posted a decent and nice picture together,” an online user wrote while taunting him.

In fact, the “Sorry” hitmaker posted enjoyment footage at an arcade an hour before the honor post and seems to be looking glad in his life.

The online frenzy started when the songstress tied the knot with Benny Blanco. The Grammy winner faced trolling due to his past relationship with the Calm Down singer.

Notably, the ex-couple’s bonding, which got widespread attention in Hollywood, finished after an unusual scene back in 2018.

In the previous month, Best-selling music artists of all time Justin Bieber presented followers an insight into his family life on Wednesday, sharing photographs from a vacation in Palm Springs, California.

Among the photos were two heartfelt pics of the 31-year-old musician kissing his wife, model Hailey Bieber, while they relaxed poolside.

In addition, Justin wore white swim shorts, while Hailey wore a tight black bikini and slicked her hair back.