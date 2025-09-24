Justin Bieber posts family vacation photos from Palm Springs

Best-selling music artists of all time Justin Bieber presented followers an insight into his family life on Wednesday, sharing photographs from a vacation in Palm Springs, California.

Among the photos were two heartfelt pics of the 31-year-old musician kissing his wife, model Hailey Bieber, while they relaxed poolside.

In addition, Justin wore white swim shorts, while Hailey wore a tight black bikini and slicked her hair back.

Fascinatingly, the carousel also had a sweet scene with Bieber cradling their one-year-old son, Jack Blues, covering his face with a pizza emoji.

Moreover, other photos show the pop hero playing a game of golf in casual gear while sporting a longer beard.

Netizens immediately flooded the comments with applause for the duo’s closeness, with one follower writing, “One thing about Justin, he LOVES his wife.”

Notably, the post without a caption amassed 300,000 likes within minutes from his fans.

The duo celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary earlier this month and recently marked Jack’s first birthday in August.

An insider revealed to People that parenthood has strengthened their bond, adding, “They truly believe they are soulmates… Jack is the center of everything for them.”

However, the couple’s developments arrived as Bieber prepares to headline Coachella in April 2026, his first time leading the roster. The turning point comes after the release of his double album SWAG II earlier this month.

