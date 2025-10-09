Justin Bieber mocks Mum's emotional online post

Justin Bieber has rejected his mother, Pattie Mallette’s, heartfelt online plea for his good health and insisted he is perfectly fine.

Justin Bieber, 31, a publicly known pop star, bluntly reacted following her mother Pattie Mallette’s emotional Instagram post on September 22, stating that she wished freedom, strength, clarity, and healing over her son.

“We’re cheering you on and praying for you always, Justin. Holy Spirit, surround him with truth, light, and protection. Heal every wound in his heart, mind, and body,” Pattie stated briefly in the post.

In a fascinating move, she additionally encourages well-wishers and supporters to say “Amen” in case of agreeing with her.

However, the Baby crooner, on the other hand, poked fun at the fuss, rather than going deep and spiritual.

“The only thing I need healing from is my rolled pinky toe from playing ping pong,” Justin hilariously wrote on her mother’s post a couple of weeks later.

Moreover, Justin’s casual remarks instantly dragged followers into a frenzy, even though few were shocked by what Pattie was actually talking about.

The widely known Bieber recently dropped the album SWAG II on September 5, 2025.

Furthermore, the unexpected successor to his July album, SWAG, represents a swift and ambitious development of his artistic vision.

It is pertinent to note for musicophiles that SWAG II, a double album, has 44 total songs across more than 2 hours of music, collecting 23 new tracks with the original 21 from SWAG.

Earlier this year, Justin Bieber caught fans’ attention after the video release of Swag II ‘Bad Honey’. The song showcased the raw and fun version of himself during the new era.

A 31-year-old Canadian singer, Justin Bieber, was recently praised for his visualizer of ‘Swag II’, titled ‘Bad Honey’.

Justin Bieber, instead of releasing the song on YouTube, decided to drop the dip on Instagram for his 283 million followers.