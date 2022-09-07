Justin Bieber scraps ‘Justice’ tour over health concerns

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has cancelled the remaining shows of his ‘Justice’ world tour to prioritize his health.

The ‘Peaches’ singer, who recently performed at ‘Rock in Rio’, made the disappointing announcement, Tuesday, on his social media. Bieber informed his fans of rescheduling the ‘Justice World Tour’ over mental and physical health concerns.

“Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed. As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour,” read the statement by Bieber.

He further stated, “After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me.”

“This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil,” Bieber noted, adding that after getting off the stage, the exhaustion overtook him, making him realize to prioritize his health.

“So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better,” the singer announced.

Concluding his statement, Bieber mentioned being ‘so proud’ to bring his show and ‘message of Justice’ to the world, while he also thanked his millions of fans and well-wishers for their constant support and prayers throughout this tough time.

It is pertinent to mention that Justin Bieber finally began his world tour in March this year after facing COVID-19 delays. The slate comprised 70 shows to be performed in South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Europe, until 2023.

For those unversed, Bieber, in June this year, announced his suffering from facial paralysis, after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

Bieber, 28, mentioned his condition in an Instagram video, “As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face… So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

