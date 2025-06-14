Fans worry after Justin Bieber shares strange caption with baby photos

Pop sensation, Justin Bieber, has shared new photos of his baby son Jack Blues Bieber and fans are more worried than ever about the pop star, especially after noticing the strange caption, a concern that has since gone viral.

The 31-year-old singer posted several pictures on Instagram, showing himself holding little Jack. In the photos, Bieber wore a loose Balenciaga t-shirt while his son was dressed in red patterned shorts.

One image showed baby Jack nestled in his father’s arms, a tender scene that was quickly overshadowed by the now-viral caption: a single middle finger emoji.

Many fans were left confused and concerned. One user asked, “Why the middle finger with Jack?” while another said, “The middle finger emoji is sending me!”

This isn’t the first time Justin Bieber has posted in a way that’s sparked concern. On the same day, he uploaded a childhood photo of himself, more shots of baby Jack, and once again used the same odd phrase “Hey Bay Bay” along with the same rude emoji.

The now viral photos are among the first public images of Jack Blues Bieber, whom Justin Bieber shares with wife Hailey Bieber, 28. The couple have mostly kept their son out of the spotlight since announcing his birth in 2024.

However, fans are growing more uneasy about Justin Bieber’s behaviour.

Last week, he posted a set of images from a trip to the mountains with friends and baby Jack. In one, he sits next to his son on an outdoor sofa, looking down lovingly.

But in a previous shot, taken in the same spot and wearing the same clothes, Bieber is seen smoking what appears to be a roll-up cigarette.

Although Jack wasn’t in that smoking photo, the timing and setting sparked backlash. One commenter wrote: “Don’t smoke in front your kid,” while another said, “There is no way you have that baby around that smoke… be better like we know you can be.”

Another user asked bluntly, “Doing drugs with the baby around?”

In recent months, Justin Bieber has been making headlines for his social media activity and public appearances, which many fans say seem unusual or worrying.

Some followers are now questioning whether the singer is coping well with the pressures of new parenthood.

As Justin Bieber prepares to mark his first Father’s Day, his fans are hoping for some clarity and perhaps a more positive message.