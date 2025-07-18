Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel headed for a divorce

Singer Justin Timberlake and actor Jessica Biel are reportedly done with their years-long relationship, and the celebrity couple might be filing for divorce anytime soon. To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

After being in a relationship for over 17 years, including more than a decade of being married, Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel are officially done with their marriage, which has been secretly dead for months, reported foreign media.

Quoting a source close to them, the publication reported, “Justin and Jessica have been over for months, ever since his DUI arrest.”

For the unversed, the ‘SexyBack’ singer was arrested last June for driving under the influence (DUI), after he failed to stop at a stop sign. He was charged with one count of DUI and two citations – one for running a stop sign and one for failure to keep in lane.

Speaking further, the tipster added, “She just got sick of him, and they’ve been leading separate lives for months. Everyone in showbiz knows it, and the official divorce papers are going to be filed soon. But it’s the worst-kept secret in showbiz, and nobody in Hollywood is going to be surprised by this. It’s already old news.”

“It’s the culmination of years of tension, growing distance, and separate lives,” the insider added about their divorce. “Things between them feel really tense at the moment. They’re heading in completely different directions. When Justin gets back to LA, there’s a serious conversation waiting for him.” “Jessica just wants to make things formal and work out a statement to stress it was amicable and mutual – even though it’s very much been one-sided and it’s her decision to end things,” the source concluded.

Notably, singer Justin Timberlake, 44, who had previously dated fellow celebrities including Britney Spears, Emma Bunton and Cameron Diaz, began a relationship with actor Jessica Biel, 43, in 2007. The couple was engaged in December 2011 and tied the knot the following October, at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Fasano, Italy.

They share two sons together, Silas, 10, and Phineas, 5.

