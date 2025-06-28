Marion Cotillard, Guillaume Canet part ways after 18 years

French cinema power couple, Oscar-winner Marion Cotillard and her actor-filmmaker partner Guillaume Canet, have announced their separation, after being together for 18 years.

As reported by foreign media, Marion Cotillard, 49, and Guillaume Canet, 52, who have been together since 2007 and share two children together, announced their separation on Friday, June 27, breaking up one of the most beloved relationships of French cinema. In a statement, released to a French news agency, the much-adored former couple said that the purpose of the official statement was 'to avoid all speculation, rumours and risky interpretations', the publication reported. While the ex-partners refrained from sharing many details, including the reason for their split, the French stars maintained that they were separating by 'common accord' and with 'mutual goodwill'.

The reps for the ‘La Vie en Rose’ actor refused to comment on the matter.

Notably, Cotillard and Canet, who had been friends since 1997 and also co-starred in ‘Love Me If You Dare’ in 2003, started dating in 2007 and have been together since then, but the two never got engaged or married. The ex-couple shares two children: son Marcel, 13, and daughter Louise, 7.

It is pertinent to mention here that Canet was previously married to German actor Diane Kruger for five years.

