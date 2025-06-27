Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom break up after 9 years

After being in a relationship for over nine years, celebrity couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have parted ways, ending their six-year engagement.

As confirmed by a foreign-based celebrity magazine, American singer Katy Perry, 40, and British actor Orlando Bloom, 48, who have been together since early 2016, except for a brief period of split, have now gone their own separate ways, ending their engagement of six years.

While the reason for their split is yet to be revealed, a source close to the ex-couple previously shared that the ‘Dark Horse’ singer is ‘deeply frustrated’ and ‘stressed’ over the poor reception of her latest album, which has caused tension between them. “She was also disappointed in some of the tour reviews. It’s put stress on their relationship,” the tipster shared. “They have been spending more and more time apart. They’ve grown apart and aren’t living the same lives anymore.”

However, neither Perry nor Bloom has officially commented on the matter yet.

It is to be noted here that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who first began dating in early 2016, made their relationship Instagram official within a few months. However, the duo called it quits the following year.

They rekindled their romance and got engaged in February 2019. In August 2020, the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, Daisy Dove Bloom.

