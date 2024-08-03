Justin Timberlake pleads not guilty to drunk driving charge

Pop singer Justin Timberlake pleaded not guilty on Friday to driving while intoxicated in a virtual appearance before a judge who ordered that his driver’s license be suspended in New York state, US media reported.

On June 18, the 43-year-old entertainer was pulled over in the town of Sag Harbor, about 100 miles (160 kilometres) east of New York City, after police observed his BMW go through a stop sign and struggle to stay within road lanes.

The officer who pulled over the singer Justin Timberlake said he was in no fit state to drive.

“His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odour of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” the police report said.

Timberlake appeared on a video link from Antwerp in Belgium, where he was on tour to promote his latest album.

During the hearing, Judge Carl Irace ordered that Timberlake’s right to drive in New York state be suspended, which the star’s lawyer Edward Burke told reporters would last for the duration of the case.

Burke again insisted that the ‘SexyBack’ performer was not drunk when he was stopped, and had consumed just one martini before he was pulled over.

The next hearing in the drunk case is scheduled for August 9. Timberlake is not required to attend.