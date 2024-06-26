Jessica Biel sparks split rumours after Justin Timberlake’s arrest

Jessica Biel, wife of Hollywood actor and singer Justin Timberlake, hinted at marital woes after she was seeing without her wedding ring at the set of her upcoming project.

The development comes days after Timberlake was arrested for a brief period for driving under the influence (DUI), a US media outlet reported.

Reports said that the singer was driving dangerously and also failed to stop at a stop sign.

He was charged with one count of DUI and two citations — one for running a stop sign and one for failure to keep in lane.

The SexyBack singer appeared in court on June 18 and was released from police custody shortly after that.

Following the incident, Justin Timberlake addressed his fans during a recent concert at Chicago’s United Center Stadium.

“It’s been a tough week,” Justin told fans: “I know I’m hard to love sometimes but you keep loving me right back.”

While Timberlake is set to perform at Madison Square Garden for his Future Tomorrow tour, rumours are circulating about the state of his marriage to Biel, following his DUI arrest.

Jessica Biel who is currently filming The Better Sister in New York was photographed on set without her wedding ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake)

While the Hollywood actress appeared to be in good spirits, the absence of her ring caught the attention of the fans who suggested that the couple was going through a rough patch following the singer’s arrest.

Reacting to Biel’s photos, one Reddit user speculated, “She’s going to divorce him soon.”

Another was blunt in their views stating, “Divorce incoming.”