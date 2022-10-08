Juvenile among men hired to kill Salman Khan

Police arrested two suspects, including a juvenile, who were allegedly tasked to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

An Indian news agency stated that the juvenile and his associate, who were part of a conspiracy to kill the prolific celebrity, were arrested from Gujarat state’s Jamnagar city.

The responsibility to slay the ‘Hum Aapke Hain Kaun‘ star was given to them by Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang.

Moreover, the duo are also involved in other crimes.

Earlier, police had claimed to uncover the plan floated by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to kill prolific Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

The authiorities stated that said Kapil Pandit, a sharpshooter of the Goldie Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was in charge of the plan. His partners Santosh Jadhav and Sachin Bishnoi Thapan lived in a room to stake the Bollywood star’s farmhouse near Panvel near Mumbai.

Police added the room was on the road leading to Salman Khan’s farmhouse from Mumbai. They possessed weapons and ammunition which they wanted to use to attack the prolific actor.

The law enforcement agencies added that the attackers knew that the actors used to drive at moderate speeds following the hit-and-run case against him.

Moreover, he used to pay a visit to his farmhouse, escorted by only his bodyguard Shera.

The suspects had tracked track down the route which led to the celebrity’s farmhouse. They assumed that the vehicle could only be travelling close to 25 km per hour, judging by the potholes on the road.

The criminal’s men tried to get information of Salman Khan’s movements. They became friends of the farmhouse’s security guards by pretending to be the celebrity’s fans.

Police added that the celebrity visited his farmhouse twice during their recce. They failed both times.

