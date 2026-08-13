The leader, drummer, and vocalist of Xdinary Heroes, Gunil, has withdrawn from JYP Entertainment. company confirmed the news.

The JYP Entertainment leader, Gunil, left the group. According to the details provided by his company, stated that his exclusive contract has been terminated. The termination statement was shared through Xdinary Heroes’ social media accounts.

The company said the decision followed discussions concerning a recent matter involving the member, “Regarding a recent matter involving member Gunil, we have been fully aware of the gravity of the situation and engaged in thorough discussions with Gunil. As a result, we have determined that continuing group activities with him is no longer feasible, and have mutually agreed to terminate his exclusive contract.”

The agency added, “Accordingly, we wish to inform you that effective today, Gunil has departed from Xdinary Heroes and has concluded his activities with the group.” The company also apologised to fans for the sudden announcement and confirmed that Xdinary Heroes will continue as a five-member group, “Going forward, Xdinary Heroes will continue their activities as a five-member group. Our company will provide unwavering support across all fronts to ensure the members can focus on their music activities in a stable environment.”

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The departure followed recent social media rumours involving Gunil. The rumors involved allegations that he had made disparaging comments about Xdinary Heroes fans, including accusations of insulting fans and responding negatively to complaints concerning the group’s concerts.