KARACHI: Syed Muhammad Taha has officially taken charge as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of K-Electric from April 15, 2026.

A seasoned energy veteran with over three decades of experience, Mr. Taha returns to the utility at a defining moment for Pakistan’s power sector. Known for driving operational excellence and financial turnaround, he is recognised as a transformational leader capable of navigating complex regulatory shifts.

On assuming office, Mr Taha said, “K-Electric drives Pakistan’s economic heartbeat. Leading this institution during such a significant sector-wide transformation is a profound responsibility. While challenges exist, the opportunity to innovate for our customers, shareholders, and the national economy has never been greater. We will focus on agility, service reliability, and future-ready technologies to power Karachi’s growth.”

Also Read: Shaheryar Chishty appointed acting chairman of K-Electric

Prior to his return to KE, Mr. Taha served as the MD & CEO of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) from February 2020. He led a historic financial turnaround, taking the energy giant from a FY2020 loss to recording net sales of Rs 3.3 trillion and a consolidated EPS of Rs 35.03 by FY2025. He is also credited with modernising PSO’s retail footprint and pioneering its entry into clean energy and EV charging.

In a strategic homecoming, Mr. Taha previously served as KE’s Chief Distribution Officer, managing revenue of USD 1.9 billion. His international experience includes serving as Executive Director at Oasis Energy, where he led infrastructure modernization for Nigeria’s Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED).

His foundational career includes leadership roles at Shell, Caltex (Chevron), and Pakistan Steel Mills. Mr. Taha is a professional engineer and holds an MBA in Finance from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi.