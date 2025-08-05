Sindh Governor denies relief to K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday denied interim relief to K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi in a workplace harassment case.

According to a press release issued by the Governor’s House, the Sindh Governor has scheduled a full hearing for the case Moonis Alvi v Mahreen Aziz Khan on August 11, 2025 (Monday).

On July 31, 2025, the Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh, Justice (R) Shah Nawaz Tariq, ordered the removal of K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi from his position and imposed a fine of Rs 2.5 million after harassment allegations against him were proven.

“In a significant development, the Sindh Governor House has declined to grant an interim stay on the Ombudsman’s decision against Moonis Abdullah Alvi, CEO of K-Electric, who was found guilty of workplace harassment and fined Rs 2.5 million,” the statement said.

“Alvi had urgently requested a suspension of the decision. However, the Governor’s office, in the interest of justice and due process, has instead scheduled a full hearing for Monday, August 11, where both parties will be given an opportunity to present their case.”

Meanwhile, the legal team representing the complainant, Mahreen Aziz Khan, welcomed the Governor’s commitment to due process, stating that “justice must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done.”

The complaint was filed by Mehreen Zehra, a former Chief Marketing Officer at K-Electric, who alleged that Moonis Alvi had subjected her to harassment and mental distress. K-Electric had engaged her in 2019 for consultancy services.

Following the investigation, the Ombudsman concluded that the allegations were substantiated and directed that K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi be removed from office. He was also ordered to pay the penalty amount within one month. The Ombudsman warned that failure to pay the fine would result in the seizure of both movable and immovable assets belonging to Moonis Alvi.

Additionally, Moonis Alvi’s national identity card and passport may also be blocked if he fails to comply.