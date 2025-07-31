Sindh Ombudsman orders removal of K-Electric CEO Monis Alvi

KARACHI: The Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh, Justice (R) Shah Nawaz Tariq, has ordered the removal of K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi from his post and imposed a fine of Rs 2.5 million after allegations against him were proven, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the complaint was filed by Mehreen Zehra, a former Chief Marketing Officer at K-Electric, who alleged that Moonis Alvi had subjected her to harassment and mental distress.

K-Electric had engaged her in 2019 for consultancy services.

Following the investigation, the Ombudsman concluded that the allegations were substantiated and directed that K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi be removed from office.

He was also ordered to pay the penalty amount within one month.

The Ombudsman warned that failure to pay the fine would result in the seizure of both movable and immovable assets belonging to Moonis Alvi.

Additionally, Moonis Alvi’s national identity card and passport may also be blocked if he fails to comply.

The decision marks a rare high-level accountability ruling in the corporate sector and underscores the growing emphasis on workplace ethics and legal redress.

Earlier this month, the Board of Directors, in its meeting held on July 7, 2025, re-appointed Syed Moonis Alvi as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of K-Electric with effect from July 30, 2025.

Moonis Alvi joined KE in 2008, and has held key roles in the Organisation as CFO, Company Secretary and Head of Treasury prior to his appointment as CEO in 2018.

About K-Electric

K-Electric (KE) is a public listed company incorporated in Pakistan in 1913 as KESC. Privatized in 2005, KE is the only vertically integrated power utility in Pakistan supplying electricity to Karachi and its adjoining areas.

The majority shares (66.4%) of the Company are owned by KES Power, a consortium of investors including Al-Jomaih Power Limited of Saudi Arabia, National Industries Group (Holding) of Kuwait, and KE Holdings (Formerly: Infrastructure and Growth Capital Fund or IGCF).

The Government of Pakistan is also a shareholder (24.36%) in the Company while the remaining are listed as free float shares.