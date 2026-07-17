K-Electric clarifies protected consumer eligibility

K-Electric, Karachi’s sole power provider, has clarified that no changes have been made to the eligibility criteria for consumers under the Protected Category, urging customers not to rely on unverified information circulating on social media.

The utility company stated that if an eligible residential Non-Time-of-Use (Non-TOU) consumer exceeds 200 units of electricity consumption in a single month, their Protected Status is not permanently withdrawn.

According to K-Electric, consumers may regain their Protected Status if they subsequently limit their monthly electricity consumption to 200 units or less for six consecutive months, subject to the applicable eligibility criteria.

K-Electric has advised customers to refer only to its official communication channels for accurate and verified information regarding electricity tariffs, consumer categories, and billing policies.

Meanwhile, K-Electric (KE) urged citizens to prioritise safety and remain vigilant as monsoon season has begun across country, particularly in areas where waterlogging becomes an issue.

Read more: MQM-P slams K-Electric, seeks PM Shehbaz’s intervention over Karachi loadshedding

With centralised monitoring of both weather patterns and the power supply situation, KE’s operational teams remain on alert. The company’s management is also closely coordinating with civic agencies and the city administration to ensure timely and effective response based on the Met Office’s forecasts as weather conditions evolve.

The utility acknowledges the challenges that rains bring for citizens and emphasises that public safety remains its top priority.