KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Wednesday strongly criticized K-Electric (KE) over prolonged loadshedding across Karachi during the ongoing spell of extreme heat, accusing the utility of failing to provide uninterrupted electricity despite charging consumers hefty bills.

In a statement, an MQM-P spokesperson said residents of Karachi were suffering from a “double ordeal” due to soaring temperatures and what the party described as K-Electric’s “criminal negligence” and prolonged loadshedding.

“The KE has crossed all limits. Up to 14 hours of loadshedding has become a severe hardship for the people of the country’s economic hub,” the spokesperson said.

The party alleged that despite collecting billions of rupees through electricity bills and overbilling, K-Electric had failed to upgrade its aging and deteriorating transmission infrastructure.

“Even after generating massive revenues from consumers, the company has taken no meaningful steps to modernize its obsolete transmission system, which is no longer capable of handling even moderate demand,” the statement said.

MQM-P warns of citywide protests over worsening water crisis in Karachi

The party further alleged that citizens approaching the company with complaints were being harassed, adding that Karachi, despite being Pakistan’s economic engine, was being subjected to persistent power shortages.

“Charging consumers exorbitant bills while failing to provide electricity amounts to open exploitation,” the spokesperson said.

MQM-P urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take immediate notice of the situation and called on the federal government to review K-Electric’s performance and operating licence.

The party demanded urgent measures to provide relief to Karachi’s more than 35 million residents and warned that if prolonged loadshedding continued, it reserved the right to launch public protest.