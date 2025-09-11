K-Electric confirms transmission tower in Malir stream is safe 

KARACHI: K-Electric has responded to the viral video of a high-power transmission tower in Malir stream, ARY News reported on Thursday.

K-Electric confirmed that the transmission tower installed in Malir stream is completely safe and no need to panic.

According to the KE spokesperson, a safety inspection of the high-voltage transmission tower was carried out following its identification, and the structure was found to be secure.

The spokesperson added that the tower stands 25.5 meters tall, with 20 meters of its foundation embedded underground, ensuring stability and safety.

Earlier, a video of the pole of High transmission, adjacent to Jam Sadiq Bridge was shared on social media platforms, claiming to be damaged.