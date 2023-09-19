Over 500 FIRs registered as KE intensifies action against power theft

KARACHI: Continuing action against power theft in line with the nationwide crackdown, K-Electric (KE) has registered 550 FIRs across the city estimated at 8.2 million units of electricity, amounting to Rs418 million.

According to a statement issued by the power supplying company, the top 20 cases alone account for 3.2 million units of the total theft.

In an operation led by Rangers and through collaboration with the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KSWB), 5 illegal water hydrants operating in Nazimabad were dismantled on Monday.

These facilities were stealing electricity in addition to water. An FIR was also been lodged against an illegal network operator stealing electricity from K-Electric to power 150 shops in the Hub area.

In the statement, KE Spokesperson expressed his gratitude for the support extended by law enforcement agencies and federal as well as provincial government.

“In line with government directives, KE distribution teams are coordinating closely with the office of the Commissioner Karachi and the teams at district levels to conduct targeted efforts to curb theft across the city,” the spokesperson said.

The Spokesperson also highlighted that field teams were conducting disconnection on defaulting connections in line with NEPRA Consumer Service Manual and also removing kundas from the network which are damaging the system and affecting electricity supply.

“Electricity theft is a serious challenge and overcoming it needs collaboration and concerted effort. We pledge our support to all customers, area representatives and elected officials who are working with us to address this issue at a grassroots level,” the spokesperson added.

KE’s teams continue to raid upon major players involved in power theft throughout its service territory, across residential, commercial, and industrial categories. Reduction of theft and regular payment of bills is correlated to an improvement of services in an area.