K-Electric has issued safety guidelines for citizens ahead of Eid al Adha, urging the public to take precautionary measures to avoid accidents during sacrificial activities.

According to the utility company, citizens are advised not to tie sacrificial animals to electricity poles or place them near transformers and other electrical installations.

K-Electric has also appealed to residents to avoid using water near electrical infrastructure during Eid al Adha, as it may pose serious safety risks.

In its advisory, the power utility further instructed the public not to install decorative items on electricity poles or overhead wires, and to maintain a safe distance from all electrical infrastructure during the sacrifice process.

The company also warned against illegal electricity connections, stating that such practices can create severe hazards and endanger lives.

A spokesperson added that safety standards should be strictly followed in cattle markets, particularly in areas where electrical installations are present.

Citizens have been urged to immediately report any dangerous or suspicious electrical situations by calling 118.

K-Electric further stated that special response teams have been placed on high alert to deal with any emergency situations during the Eid al Adha period.