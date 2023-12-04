K-Electric, power companies declared responsible for overbilling

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday declared K-Electric (KE) and power companies responsible for overbilling electricity consumers, ARY News reported.

As per details, the investigation of NEPRA’s inquiry committee held K-electric and DISCOs responsible for over-billing and decided to take legal action against the power distributing authorities.

The investigation uncovers that monthly meter readings exceeded 30 days, leading to the issuance of average bills affecting millions of consumers.

The Power distributing companies committed malpractices to conceal their wrongdoings and excessive bills were issued to people with less consumption.

In the wake of these startling revelations, NEPRA has summoned explanation from the power distributing companies and directed the replacement of damaged meters within 30 days.

The power companies were warned of strict action if NEPRA directives are not adhered.

Moreover, NEPRA has also issued a notice to K-electric and summons an explanation for non-compliance with meter-changing policies.

Earlier in September, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) took notice of irregularities in distribution companies’ (DISCOs) electricity bills.

According to the official statement, a high-level committee was constituted to probe the performance of DISCOs.

The NEPRA communique stated that the committee was constituted because of the recent irregularities in the electricity billing and it will present a comprehensive report to NEPRA.

KE seeks License Renewal

It is to be mentioned here that K-Electric (KE) – the city’s sole power distribution company has sought renewal of its license as it is about to expire after 20 years.

The twenty-year term of K-Electric’s power distribution license is about to expire, and the company has approached the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for its renewal.

K-Electric has requested NEPRA to renew the distribution license for another 20 years as the current term is going to expire on July 20 this year.

NEPRA has been requested to extend the license until July 20, 2043.