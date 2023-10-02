K-Electric removes 350 illegal hook connections in Karachi

KARACHI: The power supply company, K-Electric has removed 350 more kundas (illegal hook connections) during the ongoing anti-power theft drive in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The K-Electric spokesperson said that the power theft of millions of rupees was caught by the KE staffers in Karachi’s Bukhari Colony Banaras.

It added that 350 kundas were removed in the Bukhari Colony. The spokesperson said that more than 1,200 houses and shops were being supplied stolen electricity through the illegal hook connections.

کےالیکٹرک کا ضلعی انتظامیہ اور قانون نافذ کرنے والے اداروں کے ساتھ مل کر بخاری کالونی بنارس میں کنڈا مافیا کے خلاف آپریشن کیا۔ یہ ملزمان تقریباً 12لاکھ یونٹس کی چوری میں ملوث تھے جبکہ ان کے خلاف ایف آئی آر کا اندراج کروادیا گیا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/Rolc9RH7O3 — KE (@KElectricPk) September 29, 2023

“The kunda mafia of the area was involved in the power theft of nearly 1.2 million units. An FIR was also lodged against the kunda mafia.”

In another statement, the power supply company said that the electricity dues of Karachi’s Upper Gizri and P&T Colony have reached over Rs560 million.

The spokesperson said that the duration of the loadshedding depends on the rate of power theft and line losses in different areas.

کے الیکٹرک کے لوڈشیڈنگ شیڈول میں نمایاں تبدیلی نہیں کی گئی۔ 71فیصد نیٹورک بدستور لوڈشیڈنگ سے مستثنٰی ہے۔ لوڈشیڈنگ کا انحصار چوری اور عدم ادائیگی کی شرح پر ہوتا ہے۔ ان میں کمی کے ساتھ بجلی فراہمی میں بہتری ہوتی ہے۔ مزید معلومات کے لیے لنک پر کلک کریں: https://t.co/5N7AofBPkH https://t.co/6E7uGWgHWw pic.twitter.com/Bz3tpYehQY — Imran Rana, Spokesperson, K-Electric (@imranrana21) October 1, 2023

Earlier, following a periodic assessment of the network, 71 percent of Karachi remains exempt from loadshedding under the schedule published by K-Electric (KE), effective immediately, a press release said.

The schedule, which is publicly available on the company’s website and KE Live app, is based on a review of KE’s network of 2,000 feeders for electricity theft and non-payment of bills, which form the basis for loadshedding. The last review was conducted in July 2023.

Commenting on the review, Spokesperson KE stated, “Areas with reduced losses benefit from reductions or exemptions in loadshedding, and such areas comprise 71% of our network. The remainder is made up of areas where electricity theft and non-payment of bills impair our ability to provide uninterrupted power.”