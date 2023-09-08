KE removed 94,000 kundas during anti-power theft drives: spox

KARACHI: The K-Electric spokesperson said Friday that the company has successfully conducted almost 14,000 drives this year to remove 94,000 illegal hook connections, also known as kundas, ARY News reported.

The aggregate weight of these illegal cables has been ascertained to be about 130,000 kilogrammes, the spokesperson said in a statement.

Multiple teams from KE continue to work around the clock to conduct these drives and eliminate the web of cables illegally gaining access to electricity throughout the city.

The regions which these drives have been conducted in include Baldia, Bin Qasim, Defence, Gulshan, Gulistan-e-Johar, Korangi, Orangi, Society, Surjani, and Uthal with the highest number of drives taking place in Bin Qasim, totalling 3,400 from January 2023 till date.

Similarly, 16,300 illegal hooks have been dismantled from this region, weighing 21,000 kilogrammes. However, the maximum number of hooks removed have been from Korangi, with a count of 17,500. Furthermore, almost 50 drives have also been conducted in areas of Defence. These encroachments damage the power infrastructure and create room for safety hazards, thus threatening lives.

“Power theft remains a pressing issue not only in Karachi but across the entire nation, leading to staggering losses amounting to Rs. 589 billion and contributing to the mounting circular debt in the power sector.”

“A constant provision of electricity is not possible in areas with high incidences of theft and non-payment of bills which is why criminalizing power theft is vital. Where theft reduces, power supply can improve. The Pakistan Penal Code Amendment Act has been successfully passed through the National Assembly and is currently awaiting official notification.”

“This significant legislative development is expected to play a crucial role in curbing power theft within Pakistan,” stated Imran Rana, Director Communications, KE.

“We commend the Government of Pakistan’s proactive stance in penalizing *offenders and pursuing the recovery of unpaid bills. We remain grateful to the law enforcement authorities and the city’s administration for their outright support in curbing this menace.”

“We are also fully aware of the challenges confronting the sector and are committed to cooperating with the officials by providing information that can aid the government in effectively combating this issue in Pakistan.”

In the present circumstances, there is rising unrest regarding electricity bills, and teams are encountering obstacles in performing their duties. KE is continuing to take relevant authorities on board to support its teams in their efforts to serve the community and ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity, it concluded.