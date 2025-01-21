K-Electric condemns attack on staff in Karachi

KARACHI: K-Electric staff was injured in an attack by residents of Lines Area in Karachi, a press release said.

K-Electric said it strongly condemned the violent attack on its staff by nearly area residents during an operation to disconnect illegal power connections (kunda) in Abysinia Lines (Lines Area).

Injured employees were promptly shifted to a nearby private hospital for medical assistance.

KE said that this is the second such incident in recent days, as a similar attack occurred earlier in the same area when the team was targeted by locals during a disconnection drive.

“Despite these challenges, K-Electric remains resolute in its efforts against electricity theft, which has resulted in outstanding dues in the area exceeding PKR 270 million”, the statement added.

FIRs have been registered, and strict legal action is being pursued against the attackers. K-Electric reiterates its commitment to continue anti-theft operations with full force.

Earlier in a similar incident in Lyari’s Cheel Chowk area, KE and ARY teams were subjected to violence by miscreants aiming to disrupt their anti-power theft operations. The teams evacuated the area immediately for safety measures.

KE spokesperson strongly condemned the actions of these disruptive elements. The KE team was conducting a targeted operation against electricity theft in Lyari’s Cheel Chowk locality when miscreants attempted to attack and intimidate KE and ARY staff.

Using firearms to harass the teams, they obstructed efforts to remove illegal connections. According to the KE spokesperson, Cheel Chowk alone has over Rs20 billion in outstanding dues, while more than 850 anti-theft drives have already been conducted in Lyari.

The spokesperson reaffirmed KE’s commitment to continue its campaign until illegal practices are neutralized.