K-Electric condemns assault on workers, ARY team

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) has condemned the recent attack and harassment of its field team and the ARY News team in Lyari’s Cheel Chowk area during an operation, ARY News reported quoting KE.

According to KE spokesperson, KE and ARY teams were subjected to violence by miscreants aiming to disrupt their anti-power theft operations. The teams evacuated the area immediately for safety measures.

KE spokesperson strongly condemned the actions of these disruptive elements. The KE team was conducting a targeted operation against electricity theft in Lyari’s Cheel Chowk locality when miscreants attempted to attack and intimidate KE and ARY staff.

Using firearms to harass the teams, they obstructed efforts to remove illegal connections. According to the KE spokesperson, Cheel Chowk alone has over Rs20 billion in outstanding dues, while more than 850 anti-theft drives have already been conducted in Lyari.

The spokesperson reaffirmed KE’s commitment to continue its campaign until illegal practices are neutralized.

Read More: Sar-e-Aam team attacked in Karachi’s Lyari

The official condemnation from KE came in after the team of ARY News’ program Sar-e-Aam was attacked by an angry mob during a sting operation against the electricity theft mafia in Lyari’s Cheel Chowk area.

According to reports, the mob assaulted anchorperson Iqrar-ul-Hassan and his team, throwing scalding water mixed with chili powder at them. The violent situation caused the K-Electric staff and police present at the scene to flee immediately.

Iqrar-ul-Hassan and his team narrowly escaped serious harm. Additionally, a K-Electric employee sustained injuries due to the mob’s assault and was transported to a hospital for immediate medical attention.

On December 30, Iqrar and his Sar-e-Aam team uncovered a large-scale power theft in the Bhasin village near Batapur, Lahore, where electricity is being stolen openly at the home of the Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal, Sohail Shaukat Butt.

Iqrar contacted the provincial minister over the phone and informed him about the electricity theft happening at his house. In response, the minister pretended to be unaware, saying, “Oh, okay.”

The video footage clearly shows that a power hook-up (kunda) is going to the minister’s house, allowing stolen electricity to be used. Iqrar ul Hassan pointed out that when leaders themselves engage in power theft, it sets a bad example for others.