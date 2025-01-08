Sar-e-Aam team attacked in Karachi’s Lyari

KARACHI: The team of ARY News’ program Sar-e-Aam was attacked by an angry mob during a sting operation against the electricity theft mafia in Lyari’s Cheel Chowk area, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the mob assaulted anchorperson Iqrar-ul-Hassan and his team, throwing scalding water mixed with chili powder at them. The violent situation caused the K-Electric staff and police present at the scene to flee immediately.

Iqrar-ul-Hassan and his team narrowly escaped serious harm. Additionally, a K-Electric employee sustained injuries due to the mob’s assault and was transported to a hospital for immediate medical attention.

On December 30, Iqrar and his Sar-e-Aam team uncovered a large-scale power theft in the Bhasin village near Batapur, Lahore, where electricity is being stolen openly at the home of the Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal, Sohail Shaukat Butt.

Iqrar contacted the provincial minister over the phone and informed him about the electricity theft happening at his house. In response, the minister pretended to be unaware, saying, “Oh, okay.”

The video footage clearly shows that a power hook-up (kunda) is going to the minister’s house, allowing stolen electricity to be used. Iqrar ul Hassan pointed out that when leaders themselves engage in power theft, it sets a bad example for others.

He expressed surprise that the minister’s large residence, which serves as both his residence and office, is using electricity through an illegal hook-up.

Sar-e-Aam host Iqrar added that no officials from LESCO or the police had the courage to enter this village because anyone who dared to do so would be severely beaten. He mentioned that he and his team were also attacked with stones and sticks but managed to escape unharmed.

Iqrar ul Hassan criticised the situation, stating that while ordinary citizens are forced to sell their jewellery to pay electricity bills, elected officials like MPs and provincial ministers are blatantly involved in electricity theft. He lamented that the government was not taking any action against them, and no one was holding them accountable.