K-Electric staff, vehicles held hostage by Shopkeepers

KARACHI: A group of agitated shopkeepers of Karachi’s Timber Market took three K-Electric vehicles and their staff hostage during a high-stakes confrontation over electricity disconnection attempts, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Timber Traders Association (PTTA) Chairman – Sharjeel Goplani – a team from K Electric arrived in Timber Market and began the process of cutting off power to various shops.

Sharjeel Goplani asserted his opposition to the actions of the electrical staff, particularly their efforts to remove electricity meters and jumpers.

The shopkeepers reportedly took the K-Electric staff hostage within a factory premises. To ensure their comfort and safety in the midst of Karachi’s sweltering heat, arrangements were made to provide the detained staff with water and fans.

