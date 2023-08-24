KE condemns attack on staff in Karachi’s Timber Market

KARACHI: K-Electric spokesperson on Thursday condemned the alleged attack on the staffer in Karachi’s Timber Market and announced to take legal action against the responsible, ARY News reported.

While condemning the violent incident of attack on KE’s staff in Timber Market, the utility’s spokesperson said that legal action will be taken against those responsible.

The spokesperson further added, “We recognize the public’s concern and sentiment over rising electricity prices. Nonetheless, it is imperative to understand that mistreatment of any company’s staff, neglecting to make bill payments, and violence are inexcusable under any circumstances.

“In this incident that occurred in Timber Market, K-Electric staff went to disconnect the power supply of defaulters. Without reducing electricity theft and timely bill payments, electricity supply situation cannot improve.”

“We strongly condemn the behavior adopted by Timber market representatives as our staff members were not only detained but also suffered physical harm. We are in close contact with the police and other law enforcement agencies and reserve the right to take any measure within legal parameters.”

Clarifying further, the KE spokesperson stated, “The electricity system in Pakistan operates in a regulated environment and the authority to set rates of electricity rests with NEPRA Authority and the Ministry of Energy.”

“K-Electric’s profit and loss are linked to the company’s investment and performance. The company does not makes any profit when the rates of electricity rise nor does it have any role in current rates fluctuation or taxes.”

“K-Electric extends its fullest cooperation with all those people including elected representatives, local dignitaries, and residents who raise their voice against electricity theft and support the company in recovery efforts. Resorting to violence and agitation will not better our circumstances; it is essential to recognize this,” it concluded.

Earlier in the day, a group of agitated shopkeepers of Karachi’s Timber Market took three K-Electric vehicles and their staff hostage during a high-stakes confrontation over electricity disconnection attempts.