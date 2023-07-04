K-Electric tariff likely to be increased

ISLAMABAD: The electricity tariff is likely to be increased for K-Electric consumers by Rs1.49 per unit which will put an additional burden of Rs2.78 billion on consumers, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will hear the pleas for another hike in the electricity tariff on Wednesday (tomorrow). K-Electric sought NEPRA to approve Rs1.49 per unit hike in the tariff.

Other than the K-Electric tariff, the power authority will also hear pleas for hiking the electricity tariffs by Rs2.5 per unit in terms of fuel adjustment for the month of May.

Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) and K-Electric submitted separate pleas to the NEPRA.

Earlier in the day, in yet another power tariff hike, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) jacked up electricity prices by Rs1.25 per unit.

According to the notification issued by the power regulatory authority, NEPRA approved Rs1.25 per unit hike in electricity in the wake of the monthly fuel adjustment.

The consumers have to pay the additional amount in August.

Furthermore, the increase in electricity cost will apply to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers and KE users.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) requested an increase in power tariff on May 24 under a third-quarter adjustment.

Separately on Friday, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday announced Rs0.5 per unit reduction in the power tariff for K-Electric consumers.

According to the notification issued by the NEPRA, the K-Electric power tariff was reduced due to the fuel cost adjustments (FCAs) in the month of April.