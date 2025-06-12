K-Electric tariff likely to be slashed by Rs.4.69/unit

ISLAMABAD: The electricity tariff is likely to be decreased for K-Electric consumers by Rs4.69 per unit, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In welcome news for residents of Karachi, electricity tariff may drop by Rs4.69 per unit for Karachi consumers as NEPRA is scheduled to hold a hearing on June 19 regarding K-Electric’s petition for a reduction in tariffs under the monthly fuel adjustment mechanism.

If approved, the proposed cut would provide a financial relief of approximately Rs7.17 billion to K-Electric users.

Earlier on June 5, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) reduced K-Electric’s (KE) tariff by Rs2.99 per unit.

According to a notification issued, the reduction was made under monthly fuel adjustment for March which will reflect in the June electricity bills, offering some respite of KE consumers amid soaring power costs and prolonged load-shedding in Karachi.

Meanwhile, the city had been grappling with intensified unannounced load-shedding as summer heat peaks, drawing protests not only from residents but also from elected representatives.

In a recent interview on ARY News, K-E CEO Moonis Alvi conceded the high electricity costs but deflected responsibility, attributing the pricing to government policies.