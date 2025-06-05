NEPRA notifies reduction in KE tariff

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has reduced K-Electric’s (KE) tariff by Rs2.99 per unit, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued here, the reduction has been made under monthly fuel adjustment for March which will reflect in the June electricity bills, offering some respite of KE consumers amid soaring power costs and prolonged load-shedding in Karachi.

Meanwhile, the city has been grappling with intensified unannounced load-shedding as summer heat peaks, drawing protests not only from residents but also from elected representatives.

In a recent interview on ARY News, K-E CEO Moonis Alvi conceded the high electricity costs but deflected responsibility, attributing the pricing to government policies.

“We submit tariff proposals to NEPRA, and they issue the final decision,” he said. “We bill consumers according to the government’s directives.” Moonis Alvi also noted that K-Electric now operates under a non-exclusive license, allowing other companies to supply electricity in Karachi as well.

He explained that K-Electric generates electricity using furnace oil and regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG). “If we are granted the authority, we would charge consumers based solely on the actual cost of electricity generation,” he added.